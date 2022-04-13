Waves Enterprise Market Capitalization Achieves $7.99 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 13th. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $7.99 million and $82,765.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00044182 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.92 or 0.07545120 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,157.95 or 0.99823005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00041255 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

