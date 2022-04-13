RBA Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.26 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $306.46. The stock had a trading volume of 36,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,881. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

