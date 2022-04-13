Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $498,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.43.

LSTR stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.67. 4,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,262. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.97. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.12 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

