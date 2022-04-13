NEXT.coin (NEXT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.22 Million

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 13th. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,230.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.29 or 0.00820478 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.80 or 0.00210514 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002622 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00010954 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006249 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00021931 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

