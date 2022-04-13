Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,620 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 361.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,700,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 405.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Shutterstock news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $138,230.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 12,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,098,466.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,229 shares of company stock worth $18,885,608. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

SSTK stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.05. 3,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,103. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.38 and a 52 week high of $128.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $205.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

