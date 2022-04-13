Sharing Services Global Co. (OTCMKTS:SHRG) Short Interest Update

Sharing Services Global Co. (OTCMKTS:SHRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 296.2% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sharing Services Global stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 45,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,766. Sharing Services Global has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

Sharing Services Global Corporation operates in the direct selling industry primarily in the United States, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Health and Wellness Products and Other segments. The company markets and distributes health and wellness products under the Elevate and The Happy Co brands through an independent sales force.

