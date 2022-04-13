Sharing Services Global Co. (OTCMKTS:SHRG) Short Interest Update

Sharing Services Global Co. (OTCMKTS:SHRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 296.2% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Sharing Services Global stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 45,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,766. Sharing Services Global has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.
Sharing Services Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sharing Services Global (SHRG)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Sharing Services Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharing Services Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.