Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Short Interest Update

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, an increase of 271.0% from the March 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,856,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,182,000 after acquiring an additional 314,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000.

Shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $13.99. 4,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,618. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

