Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Stock Price Down 2.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% on Wednesday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $209.00 to $202.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Avery Dennison traded as low as $168.55 and last traded at $168.98. Approximately 16,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 630,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.49.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AVY. Truist Financial began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,073,000 after purchasing an additional 110,115 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 51,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.76 and a 200-day moving average of $198.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

