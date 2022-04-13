International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 279.2% from the March 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,406,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:INCC traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,339,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,478,885. International Consolidated Companies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
About International Consolidated Companies
