Analyzing New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) & Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY)

Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) and New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sino Land and New York City REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sino Land 1 1 1 0 2.00 New York City REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

New York City REIT has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.45%. Given New York City REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New York City REIT is more favorable than Sino Land.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sino Land and New York City REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sino Land $316.08 million 33.08 $1.24 billion N/A N/A New York City REIT $70.22 million 2.39 -$39.47 million ($3.07) -4.09

Sino Land has higher revenue and earnings than New York City REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Sino Land and New York City REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sino Land N/A N/A N/A New York City REIT -56.20% -10.99% -4.72%

Volatility & Risk

Sino Land has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York City REIT has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.6% of New York City REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of New York City REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sino Land pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. New York City REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. New York City REIT pays out -13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Sino Land beats New York City REIT on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sino Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, securities investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2021, the company had a land bank of approximately 20.8 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

New York City REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

