$0.08 EPS Expected for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) to report $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.07. Centerra Gold posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Centerra Gold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CGAU shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth $46,562,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 2,765.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,405,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 21,767.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,903,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,071 shares during the period. Condire Management LP increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,065,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,793,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,282,000. 36.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGAU traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $10.17. 1,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.92%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

