$0.08 EPS Expected for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings. Osisko Gold Royalties reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Osisko Gold Royalties.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OR shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 75,860 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 234.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OR traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,321. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.18 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

