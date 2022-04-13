SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.38.

SNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of TSE SNC traded up C$0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$29.45. 102,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,604. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.16. The company has a market cap of C$5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$24.70 and a 12-month high of C$38.25.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian L. Edwards sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$130,683.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,760 shares in the company, valued at C$114,405.52. Also, Senior Officer Alan James Cullens sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$48,135.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$156,516.49.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

