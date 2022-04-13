Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.41 Million Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,951,000 after buying an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 26.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 266,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,766,000 after buying an additional 55,607 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,492,000 after buying an additional 23,858 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 286,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,922,000 after acquiring an additional 125,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 302,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEK. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $52,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $140,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.20. 9,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,611. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.01 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.59.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

