Analysts Anticipate Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) to post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Resideo Technologies reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 601,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after acquiring an additional 367,014 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 36.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,789 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 13.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REZI stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.55. 16,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. Resideo Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

