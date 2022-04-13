$554.18 Million in Sales Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) will announce $554.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $517.80 million and the highest is $581.00 million. Acushnet reported sales of $580.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.09). Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

NYSE:GOLF traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,299. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Acushnet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.