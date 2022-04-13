Wealthspring Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUSU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its position in Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUSU – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,480 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Oxus Acquisition were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $881,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,309,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $764,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Oxus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,054,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXUSU remained flat at $$10.18 during trading on Wednesday. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,776. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33. Oxus Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

