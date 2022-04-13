Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Acquires 12,400 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 775.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,231,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $33,728,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,848,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after buying an additional 2,251,761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,934,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,071 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 33.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,539,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLY. Bank of America cut Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JMP Securities cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 220,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,247,887. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 120.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.00%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

