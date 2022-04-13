Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Takes $30,000 Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,175 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 175.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,272 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Transocean by 48.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 914,178 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 297,226 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Transocean by 17.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 196,235 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 28,993 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 25.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Transocean by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 307,150 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

RIG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.45. 363,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,550,303. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Profile (Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.