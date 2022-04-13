Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,628 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $1,314,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO traded up $9.34 on Wednesday, reaching $594.41. The company had a trading volume of 23,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,291. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $596.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $577.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.