PVH (NYSE:PVH) Shares Gap Up to $76.60

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.60, but opened at $80.01. PVH shares last traded at $79.45, with a volume of 20,293 shares.

PVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.82.

The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day moving average is $99.75.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 3.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 51,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in PVH by 31.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in PVH by 868.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

