RMR Wealth Builders Takes $206,000 Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,422,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after buying an additional 619,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,382,000 after buying an additional 32,334 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,574,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $490,553,000 after purchasing an additional 136,105 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 18.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,246,000 after buying an additional 509,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TEL shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.87.

Shares of TEL traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $124.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,507. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.50. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $122.90 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

