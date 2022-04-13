Analysts Set Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target at $55.83

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CYTK stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,651. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.27. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The business had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $338,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,196 shares of company stock worth $5,852,041 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

