Brokerages Set The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Price Target at $132.77

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.15. 3,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.99. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

