Crust 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.41 Million (CRU)

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Crust coin can currently be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Crust has traded flat against the dollar. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006918 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.99 or 0.00264027 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.41 or 0.00272309 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Crust

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

