Beam (BEAM) Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a total market cap of $39.81 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00112543 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000249 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 112,017,160 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

