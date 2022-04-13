$499.71 Million in Sales Expected for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $499.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $518.61 million and the lowest is $480.81 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment posted sales of $518.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 40.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.

MLCO traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $6.86. The company had a trading volume of 63,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,287. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $20.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.8% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

