Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 84,889 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,146,706 shares.The stock last traded at $18.18 and had previously closed at $17.52.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

