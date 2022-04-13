Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 217,844 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 9,001,135 shares.The stock last traded at $88.61 and had previously closed at $88.06.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 100.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

