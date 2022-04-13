Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the March 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Maritime Resources stock remained flat at $$0.10 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 61,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,091. Maritime Resources has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

About Maritime Resources

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Green Bay property covering an area of 98 square kilometers located to the southwest of the town of King's Point and to the northwest of the town of Springdale in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

