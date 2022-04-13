Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Update

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 72.5% from the March 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS JBAXY traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $11.00. 274,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,082. Julius Bär Gruppe has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 71 to CHF 63 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Julius Bär Gruppe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.