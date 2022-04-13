Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 47,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,386,204 shares.The stock last traded at $25.25 and had previously closed at $24.60.

Several research firms recently commented on LSPD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $96.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lightspeed POS from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of -47.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average of $49.35.

Lightspeed POS ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.51 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.