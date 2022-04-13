Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 17,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 561,947 shares.The stock last traded at $14.40 and had previously closed at $14.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PARR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $863.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Par Pacific news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 59,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $891,856.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 705,669 shares of company stock worth $10,014,779 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,781,000 after purchasing an additional 73,894 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Par Pacific by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after buying an additional 910,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Par Pacific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,162,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,993,000 after buying an additional 55,790 shares during the last quarter. Caspian Capital LP purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $18,996,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 263,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

