Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 5,175 Shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (OTCMKTS:SSAAU – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSAAU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 49.0% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 37,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Get Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha alerts:

OTCMKTS SSAAU remained flat at $$9.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,036. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.