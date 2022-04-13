Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 74,621 Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRLHU remained flat at $$10.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

