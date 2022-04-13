Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 74,621 Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.
Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRLHU remained flat at $$10.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pearl Holdings Acquisition (PRLHU)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLHU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearl Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.