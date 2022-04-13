Wealthspring Capital LLC Makes New $676,000 Investment in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EMLDU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EMLDU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $171,000.

Get FTAC Emerald Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EMLDU traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.07. 346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,880. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EMLDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.