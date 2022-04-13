Wealthspring Capital LLC Invests $833,000 in Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 82,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arisz Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000.

Get Arisz Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARIZU remained flat at $$10.42 during midday trading on Wednesday. Arisz Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18.

Arisz Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets in the healthcare industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARIZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arisz Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arisz Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.