Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.700-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Albertsons Companies also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.70-2.85 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.46.

NYSE ACI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 11,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average of $31.55. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.11.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,793,000 after acquiring an additional 274,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $5,011,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 254.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 89,242 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after buying an additional 66,968 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 25,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

