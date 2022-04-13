Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Shares Acquired by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNAD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV stock remained flat at $$9.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,837. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.