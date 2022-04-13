Wealthspring Capital LLC Takes $983,000 Position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 98,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000.

Shares of BPACU remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,662. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to seek businesses in the online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure industries.

