Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,840 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Slam were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Slam by 2.3% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Slam by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 257,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 37,355 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Slam in the third quarter valued at about $433,000. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Slam during the third quarter valued at about $793,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam during the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLAMU remained flat at $$9.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,654. Slam Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

