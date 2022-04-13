Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases 1,603 Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (NASDAQ:DNAC)

Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (NASDAQ:DNAC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,304,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III during the third quarter worth approximately $3,920,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III by 51.2% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,134,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after buying an additional 384,029 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,915,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 109,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III alerts:

Shares of DNAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 32,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,258. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on searching for a target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the organ space sub-sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (NASDAQ:DNAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.