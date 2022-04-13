Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Tops $0.0537 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $32,207.10 and $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00014434 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000365 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000977 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BXCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.