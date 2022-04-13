SafeBlast Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SafeBlast has a market cap of $1.22 million and $252,697.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,281.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.62 or 0.00815447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.00210739 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006244 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00024659 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

