Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Gap Down to $11.53

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.53, but opened at $10.39. Hillman Solutions shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 100,225 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on HLMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hillman Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.79.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $344.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jarrod Streng purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,275.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Cahill acquired 94,786 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $1,004,731.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 161,186 shares of company stock worth $1,694,802.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth about $1,694,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,200,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $4,450,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

