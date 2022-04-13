Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Gap Up to $25.03

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.03, but opened at $25.93. Golar LNG shares last traded at $24.98, with a volume of 7,272 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Golar LNG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $115.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.01 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 91.35% and a return on equity of 0.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 141.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

