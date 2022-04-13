Wealthspring Capital LLC Trims Stake in Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUSU)

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUSU – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,480 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Oxus Acquisition were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oxus Acquisition during the third quarter worth $509,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oxus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $762,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $764,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxus Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $874,000.

Oxus Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.18 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,776. Oxus Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33.

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

