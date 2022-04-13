Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Shares Gap Down to $22.57

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.57, but opened at $21.90. Infosys shares last traded at $21.12, with a volume of 189,998 shares.

INFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $90.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Infosys by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753,476 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,971,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,619,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841,879 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Infosys by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,295,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,818,000 after purchasing an additional 693,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,676,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,502,000 after buying an additional 2,171,513 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Infosys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,180,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,794,000 after buying an additional 53,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

