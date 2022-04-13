O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $290,000 Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NJR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NJR traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $45.44. 2,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,083. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.16%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

