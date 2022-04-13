Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 11,175 Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,175 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 250,810 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 170,684 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Transocean by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,184 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 22,921 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Shares of NYSE RIG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.45. 363,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,550,303. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $5.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 3.08.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Profile (Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.